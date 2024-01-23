Paris/Frankfurt/Bengaluru — French healthcare company Sanofi has agreed to buy US biotech firm Inhibrx in a deal valued at up to $2.2bn, bolstering its drug development portfolio with an experimental treatment for a rare genetic disease.
The companies said the deal will give Sanofi access to Inhibrx’s INBRX-101, now in the second of three phases of clinical trials, while its other experimental drugs will be spun off into a separate company, with Sanofi retaining an 8% stake.
INBRX-101 is designed to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), an inherited rare disease that causes progressive deterioration of the lung tissue.
Sanofi, which makes most of its revenues from anti-inflammation treatments, last year abandoned 2025 earnings targets to boost the company’s research & development (R&D).
“The addition of INBRX-101 as a high potential asset to our rare disease portfolio reinforces our strategy to commit to differentiated and potential best-in-class products,” said Houman Ashrafian, Sanofi’s head of R&D.
US-listed shares of Inhibrx rose 6.8% to $35.60 in premarket trading on the deal that will give shareholders $30 per share in cash, which represents an equity value of $1.7bn, as well as 0.25 shares in the spun-off company.
Inhibrx shareholders will also receive a “contingent value right” equal to $5, conditioned on the achievement of a regulatory milestone.
The spun-off company will operate under the Inhibrx name and will be led by Inhibrx chief Mark Lappe as CEO.
Sanofi will assume and retire Inhibrx’s outstanding third-party debts, and fund the spun-off company with $200m in cash.
The global pharmaceuticals sector has seen a wave of takeover deals in recent months.
Bristol-Myers Squibb said in October last year it will acquire cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics for up to $5.8bn, while in March Sanofi bought Provention Bio for $2.9bn.
Sanofi to buy biotech firm Inhibrx in $2.2bn deal to boost rare disease business
French healthcare company says the deal brings it an experimental treatment for rare genetic disease
Paris/Frankfurt/Bengaluru — French healthcare company Sanofi has agreed to buy US biotech firm Inhibrx in a deal valued at up to $2.2bn, bolstering its drug development portfolio with an experimental treatment for a rare genetic disease.
The companies said the deal will give Sanofi access to Inhibrx’s INBRX-101, now in the second of three phases of clinical trials, while its other experimental drugs will be spun off into a separate company, with Sanofi retaining an 8% stake.
INBRX-101 is designed to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), an inherited rare disease that causes progressive deterioration of the lung tissue.
Sanofi, which makes most of its revenues from anti-inflammation treatments, last year abandoned 2025 earnings targets to boost the company’s research & development (R&D).
“The addition of INBRX-101 as a high potential asset to our rare disease portfolio reinforces our strategy to commit to differentiated and potential best-in-class products,” said Houman Ashrafian, Sanofi’s head of R&D.
US-listed shares of Inhibrx rose 6.8% to $35.60 in premarket trading on the deal that will give shareholders $30 per share in cash, which represents an equity value of $1.7bn, as well as 0.25 shares in the spun-off company.
Inhibrx shareholders will also receive a “contingent value right” equal to $5, conditioned on the achievement of a regulatory milestone.
The spun-off company will operate under the Inhibrx name and will be led by Inhibrx chief Mark Lappe as CEO.
Sanofi will assume and retire Inhibrx’s outstanding third-party debts, and fund the spun-off company with $200m in cash.
The global pharmaceuticals sector has seen a wave of takeover deals in recent months.
Bristol-Myers Squibb said in October last year it will acquire cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics for up to $5.8bn, while in March Sanofi bought Provention Bio for $2.9bn.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.