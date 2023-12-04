AdvTech appoints new CEO as Roy Douglas calls it a day
AdvTech credits Douglas with refocusing the educational division brand portfolios into ‘well-positioned brands with distinct value offerings’
04 December 2023 - 14:17
Private education group AdvTech announced on Monday that Roy Douglas will retire as CEO in February after eight years at the helm, and will be succeeded by outsider Geoff Whyte, who will hit the ground running in March.
Douglas joined AdvTech in 2012 as COO of its tertiary division before moving up the ranks three years later to become group CEO. ..
