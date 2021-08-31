Companies Crawford College schools owner sees potential in Africa In its half-year to June, AdvTech recorded revenue growth of 11%, to R120m, in the rest of Africa

AdvTech, the owner of private school brands such as Trinityhouse and Crawford College, sees potential in expanding in the rest of Africa where it swung to a half-year profit, recovering from a loss when one of its Kenyan schools was temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

The SA company that owns tertiary institutions such as Rosebank College and Vega also owns two schools in Kenya, one offering the government curriculum and a private school offering the international Cambridge curriculum. It also has a school in Botswana. ..