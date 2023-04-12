Companies

‘Goldies’ lead Cristal Challenge stock-picking competition

Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, DRD Gold and Harmony among the top shares

12 April 2023 - 19:53 Katharine Child

Investors who picked gold mining stocks are leading the Cristal Challenge, a fun stock-picking competition inaugurated in 2021, which highlights the best and worst performing stocks on the JSE.

JSE stalwart David Shapiro, who has spent more than five decades as a professional investor, originally started the competition with 15 people, to popularise investing on the local bourse. This year more than 200 participants are in the race — with each choosing five stocks...

