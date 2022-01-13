Opinion How a pianist trumped the JSE’s pros B L Premium

If there’s been one big shift in global investment markets over the past two years, it’s the legion of small punters who are sticking it to the man, and doin’ it for themselves. Think of the "meme" traders of 2021 who blew up at least one hedge fund manager by frenziedly pumping up US games retailer Gamestop last year.

The desire to crush the big guy on Wall Street isn’t the main reason for Pretoria musician Betsie Schaap’s interest in the market. But her success in stockbroker David Shapiro’s Cristal stock challenge last year — she won with a 120% return, beating a legion of professional fund managers — is an inspirational tale for other small-time pundits keen to take charge of their own investments. Shapiro, who is running the challenge again this year, and to a much wider field, invited punters to pick five shares at the start of 2021. Schaap’s winning picks were PPC, Purple Group, Renergen, Santova and Balwin...