Coal is the big winner in Cristal investment challenge

The slips in Asian markets tracked Wall Street, which closed on Tuesday with all three major indices down
Chris and Suzaan Alheit have been making some of the Cape’s finest whites for the past ten years, the latest vintage being no exception
President laments that scarcely a day passes without reports about men attacking, violating and killing women
Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term
Top five participants at the end of July all picked Thungela Resources
Pressure builds on government to step in after citrus and wool exports have been hit by phytosanitary restrictions
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
Ahmad Abouammo was found guilty of turning over personal information of platform users who’d criticised the Saudi royal family
Failure to win on Saturday would put coach Ian Foster and captain under pressure in terms of their future with the team
Coal mining stocks may be out of favour with environmentalists and climate-change activists, but one has been good news for the leaders in this year’s Cristal Challenge, all of whom picked a coal stock that has jumped more than 200% this year.
Coal producer Thungela Resources, spun out of Anglo American in 2021, drove the success of the leaders in the competition, the brainchild of stock market industry veteran David Shapiro...
