×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Coal is the big winner in Cristal investment challenge

Top five participants at the end of July all picked Thungela Resources

BL Premium
10 August 2022 - 05:09 Katharine Child

Coal mining stocks may be out of favour with environmentalists and climate-change activists, but one has been good news for the leaders in this year’s Cristal Challenge, all of whom picked a coal stock that has jumped more than 200% this year.

Coal producer Thungela Resources, spun out of Anglo American in 2021, drove the success of the leaders in the competition, the brainchild of stock market industry veteran David Shapiro...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.