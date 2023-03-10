ASML’s suppliers said to be looking at Asian plants outside China

JSE tracks global bourses lower, where banking stocks came under pressure
It has become utterly essential to a number of modern industries, from electric vehicles to wind turbines
Regarding whether the Tribunal can adjudicate reviews, the Constitutional Court held that the Tribunal can
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Meta’s biggest platform, Facebook, is struggling to attract the attention of a younger audience
The credit ratings agency has ended a stretch of relative ratings stability for SA
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
The pact will help improve relations between the UK and France that have been poisoned by Brexit and a surge in cross-channel immigration
Gary Lineker is giving a voice to the downtrodden on a platform few activists or politicians have
What does Noma’s closure say about kitchen culture in the gastro world?
Hanoi/Amsterdam — Suppliers to Dutch chip-making machines giant ASML are considering building plants in Southeast Asia instead of China amid political tensions between Beijing and the West, according to two sources and documents.
Officials from a dozen tech companies are set to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore next week, according to a note from the Brabant Development Agency, a Dutch public body involved in organising the trip.
"The majority of the companies (are) joining because they are considering to expand/setup production locations in either Vietnam or Malaysia," said the note prepared by the agency together with Brainport Industries, which represents 200 high tech manufacturing companies based near the Dutch city of Eindhoven.
The possible investments are part of a wider, long-term strategy to reduce exposure to China, two people familiar with the plan said.
The dozen companies on the mission are almost all contractors to ASML, one of the world's top suppliers to semiconductor manufacturers such as TSMC, Samsung and Intel. Some have production facilities in China.
The Dutch government has never granted ASML a licence to sell its most advanced machines to customers in China, following pressure from Washington, which is seeking to hobble China's ability to make its own advanced computer chips and to slow down its military advances.
ASML's lithography systems can cost up to €160m each and are used to create the circuitry of computer chips.
The Dutch government on Wednesday announced new restrictions on exports impacting ASML's second-best range of chip-printing tools, which could lead to Chinese retaliation.
Singapore headquarters?
Among the companies on the mission is Neways, which helps ASML develop electrical control units, power controls and wiring systems for lithography systems, according to the company's website.
Neways was not immediately available for comment.
ASML supplier NTS Group, which is a provider of precision mechanics tools, is another company that will join the business trip, Brainport said.
The other companies on the trip are Bestronics, AAE BV, BKB Precision, HQ Group, KMWE Group, Sempro, Sioux Technologies and VDL ETG, according to one of the documents and Brainport. The companies could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
Singapore is being considered as a potential location for regional headquarters, the note said.
An ASML spokesperson said its suppliers' decisions about production sites were a matter for them to decide.
One person familiar with the organisation of the trip said one of the companies was in advanced talks with partners in Vietnam to build a factory.
A second company was also likely to invest there, the person said declining to name the firms and to be named because the information was confidential.
A second person involved in the organisation of the trip said that Malaysia was also a likely choice for new investment because some of the companies already have facilities there.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ASML’s suppliers said to be looking at Asian plants outside China
Singapore is being considered as a potential location for regional headquarters, a note says
Hanoi/Amsterdam — Suppliers to Dutch chip-making machines giant ASML are considering building plants in Southeast Asia instead of China amid political tensions between Beijing and the West, according to two sources and documents.
Officials from a dozen tech companies are set to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore next week, according to a note from the Brabant Development Agency, a Dutch public body involved in organising the trip.
"The majority of the companies (are) joining because they are considering to expand/setup production locations in either Vietnam or Malaysia," said the note prepared by the agency together with Brainport Industries, which represents 200 high tech manufacturing companies based near the Dutch city of Eindhoven.
The possible investments are part of a wider, long-term strategy to reduce exposure to China, two people familiar with the plan said.
The dozen companies on the mission are almost all contractors to ASML, one of the world's top suppliers to semiconductor manufacturers such as TSMC, Samsung and Intel. Some have production facilities in China.
The Dutch government has never granted ASML a licence to sell its most advanced machines to customers in China, following pressure from Washington, which is seeking to hobble China's ability to make its own advanced computer chips and to slow down its military advances.
ASML's lithography systems can cost up to €160m each and are used to create the circuitry of computer chips.
The Dutch government on Wednesday announced new restrictions on exports impacting ASML's second-best range of chip-printing tools, which could lead to Chinese retaliation.
Singapore headquarters?
Among the companies on the mission is Neways, which helps ASML develop electrical control units, power controls and wiring systems for lithography systems, according to the company's website.
Neways was not immediately available for comment.
ASML supplier NTS Group, which is a provider of precision mechanics tools, is another company that will join the business trip, Brainport said.
The other companies on the trip are Bestronics, AAE BV, BKB Precision, HQ Group, KMWE Group, Sempro, Sioux Technologies and VDL ETG, according to one of the documents and Brainport. The companies could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
Singapore is being considered as a potential location for regional headquarters, the note said.
An ASML spokesperson said its suppliers' decisions about production sites were a matter for them to decide.
One person familiar with the organisation of the trip said one of the companies was in advanced talks with partners in Vietnam to build a factory.
A second company was also likely to invest there, the person said declining to name the firms and to be named because the information was confidential.
A second person involved in the organisation of the trip said that Malaysia was also a likely choice for new investment because some of the companies already have facilities there.
Reuters
Dutch tech giant ASML says former worker stole chip data for China
Japan and Netherlands mull chip machine curbs for China firms
DUNCAN MCLEOD: The supermen of silicon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Dutch tech giant ASML says former worker stole chip data for China
Japan and Netherlands mull chip machine curbs for China firms
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.