Norway wealth fund to step up gender diversity on boards

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
The crises engulfing metros and municipalities have not eased since the previous Sona
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Cash generated from operations dropped by 61.2% as global macroeconomic conditions hit the steel producer
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Jaco Visser
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
The main driver in the loss of species-rich wetland areas is farming
The speakathon is more to the taste of sport officials, like their political counterparts
The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
Oslo — Norway’s $1.35-trillion wealth fund will step up its work on gender diversity on company boards this year and expand its focus beyond European and North American companies, a senior official at the fund said on Thursday.
The fund voted against 171 board candidates at AGMs in 2022 due to lack of diversity, it said in its annual report on responsible investments, out on Thursday.
Its policy is to have a minimum 30% of each gender represented on the board in the companies it invests in, or with a minimum of at least two members of each gender. If a company does not, the fund votes against the re-election of the chair of the nomination committee.
The fund has already addressed the issue in the US and Europe, targeting large- and mid-cap companies. But is now set to cast its net wider, Carine Smith Ihenacho, the fund’s chief governance and compliance officer, said.
“We extended it to smaller caps for this past season — this season we will also look at other markets such as Japan and see if we are going to make any changes there,” Smith said.
Investing the state’s revenues from oil and gas production and managed by a unit of Norway’s central bank, the fund is one of the world’s largest investors, investing its cash across 9,200 companies in 70 countries, among other assets.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Norway wealth fund to step up gender diversity on boards
Oslo — Norway’s $1.35-trillion wealth fund will step up its work on gender diversity on company boards this year and expand its focus beyond European and North American companies, a senior official at the fund said on Thursday.
The fund voted against 171 board candidates at AGMs in 2022 due to lack of diversity, it said in its annual report on responsible investments, out on Thursday.
Its policy is to have a minimum 30% of each gender represented on the board in the companies it invests in, or with a minimum of at least two members of each gender. If a company does not, the fund votes against the re-election of the chair of the nomination committee.
The fund has already addressed the issue in the US and Europe, targeting large- and mid-cap companies. But is now set to cast its net wider, Carine Smith Ihenacho, the fund’s chief governance and compliance officer, said.
“We extended it to smaller caps for this past season — this season we will also look at other markets such as Japan and see if we are going to make any changes there,” Smith said.
Investing the state’s revenues from oil and gas production and managed by a unit of Norway’s central bank, the fund is one of the world’s largest investors, investing its cash across 9,200 companies in 70 countries, among other assets.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Women afoot on JSE boards
Few women in shipping but, slowly, things are changing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.