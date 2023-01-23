WATCH: Market report

Signs of inflation softening, falls in commodity prices and the easing of China’s Covid restrictions have raised hopes that a global economic downturn may not be as severe as feared
Only a shift away from the arbitrary criterion of skin colour and toward merit, value for money and nonracialism will bring economic empowerment to those who most desperately need it
The president says government has committed to a mix of coal, gas, hydro, wind, sun, nuclear and biogas
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Lead investigator resumes work after probe was derailed by political resistance
Nketiah proves an able replacement for Jesus
In Dubai more is always more, and that maxim has undoubtedly been taken to heart at the new Atlantis The Royal island resort
Jacobus Brink from Novare Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Market report
Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare Investments
JSE lifts ahead of release of local and global data
