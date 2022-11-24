Money & Investing

GPI is hot to trot (yes, really)

The one-time owner of the Burger King franchise has fired back into life thanks to what could become a buyout battle between Sun International and racing maven Greg Bortz

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Grand Parade Investments (GPI), having been cold-shouldered by the market for years, is suddenly in play thanks to some chunky share purchases by casino giant Sun International and former international merchant banker Greg Bortz.

Hands are being dealt fast and furiously, and GPI shareholders, who have endured some rough patches in the past few years, will be the last to complain: the share price has surged about 25% in just a few weeks...

