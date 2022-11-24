The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
Grand Parade Investments (GPI), having been cold-shouldered by the market for years, is suddenly in play thanks to some chunky share purchases by casino giant Sun International and former international merchant banker Greg Bortz.
Hands are being dealt fast and furiously, and GPI shareholders, who have endured some rough patches in the past few years, will be the last to complain: the share price has surged about 25% in just a few weeks...
GPI is hot to trot (yes, really)
The one-time owner of the Burger King franchise has fired back into life thanks to what could become a buyout battle between Sun International and racing maven Greg Bortz
