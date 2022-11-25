Both contracts are still headed for their third consecutive weekly decline after hitting 10-month lows this week
While the hawk was evident in the tone, that two members preferred a 50 basis point hike marks a shift
The court says the main principle of neighbour law is that while everyone has a right to undisturbed use and enjoyment of their property, such a right is not unlimited
Someone like Paul Mashatile is better placed to understand the post-liberation movement ANC
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Paul Behrmann, Payflex founder and CEO
The Reserve Bank governor says the repo rate at 7% is still negative in real terms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
To manage the intense heat, many rural people are replacing or supplementing iron-roofed homes with buildings thatched with grass, palm fronds or water reeds
Fifty-five Kenyan athletes are currently banned and eight provisionally suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit
Just 50 units of the special model will go on sale, earmarked for 'particularly loyal and enthusiastic fans of BMW M'
Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investment joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investment
Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investment joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: How the Cell C write-off affected MTN
WATCH: How Famous Brands made shareholders smile
WATCH: Spar’s plans to expand in Europe are progressing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.