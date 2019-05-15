Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: Spar’s plans to expand in Europe are progressing

Spar CEO Graham O'Connor discusses the group's interim financial performance

15 May 2019 - 17:02 Business Day TV
A Spar supermarket in Rossrüti, Switzerland
Retailer Spar released its interim results on Thursday, reporting a revenue increase of 9%. Group turnover is up by a similar margin at 8.6%. Turnover from its biggest market, Southern African grew 7.7%, despite weak consumer spending and low inflation levels.

The group is expanding its international footprint in Poland, where it is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling stake in a deli and supermarket chain.

Spar CEO Graham O'Connor talks to Business Day TV about the group's interim financial performance.

