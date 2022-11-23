Markets

23 November 2022 - 23:30
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

