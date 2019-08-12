WATCH: How the Cell C write-off affected MTN

MTN faces headwinds in Nigeria, but growth in the region has helped cushion the company from slowing growth in its domestic market, where earnings were hit by a Cell-C write-off and the loss of almost 2-million subscribers.

Adjusted headline earnings grew 12% and a dividend of R1.95 has been declared, an increase of more than 11%.

MTN group CEO Rob Shuter joined Business Day TV to discuss the pressure it faces in SA and how it is dealing with it.