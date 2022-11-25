Markets

Oil prices rise after trying week

Both contracts are still headed for their third consecutive weekly decline after hitting 10-month lows this week

25 November 2022 - 13:11 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices rose on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.

Brent crude futures were up $1.29, or 1.5%, to trade at $86.63 a barrel at 10.24am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.56, or 2%, at $79.50 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday due to the US Thanksgiving holiday and trading volumes remained low.

Both contracts were still headed for their third consecutive weekly decline after hitting 10-month lows this week.

Brent’s market structure implies current demand is soft, with backwardation, defined by front-month prices trading above contracts for later delivery, having weakened in recent sessions .

For the two-month spread, Brent's structure even briefly dipped into contango this week, implying oversupply with near-term delivery contracts below later deliveries.

China, the world’s top oil importer, on Friday reported a new daily record for Covid-19 infections, as cities across the country continued to enforce mobility measures and other curbs to control outbreaks.

This is starting to hit fuel demand, with traffic drifting down and implied oil demand around 1-million barrels per day lower than average, an ANZ note showed.

Meanwhile, G7 and EU diplomats have been discussing a Russian oil price cap between $65 and $70 a barrel, but an agreement has still not been reached.

The aim is to limit revenue to fund Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets, but the proposed level is broadly in line with what Asian buyers are already paying.

Trading is expected to remain cautious ahead of an agreement on the price cap, due to come into effect on December 5 when an EU ban on Russian crude kicks off, and ahead of the next meeting of Opec+ on December 4.

Reuters

European stocks set for sixth consecutive week of gains

Sentiment has improved as investors react to positive data and signs that central banks may not hike rates as aggressively as feared
Markets
3 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investment
Companies
2 hours ago

China’s rising Covid-19 cases push JSE down

‘The risks of renewed restrictions in China cannot be ignored when evaluating the global economic recovery trajectory,’ Citadel Global says
Markets
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand holds steady as Reserve Bank ...
Markets
2.
Oil climbs as G7 and EU mull price cap
Markets
3.
JSE opens to mixed Asian markets as Covid cases ...
Markets
4.
China’s rising Covid-19 cases push JSE down
Markets
5.
Gold gains as dollar slides on dovish Fed
Markets

Related Articles

JSE opens to mixed Asian markets as Covid cases climb in China

Markets

Oil climbs as G7 and EU mull price cap

Markets

Covid concerns weigh on Hong Kong stocks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.