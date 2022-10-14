×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Danone’s move to end control of Russian unit could cost €1bn

The Russian dairy business accounted for about 5% of the group’s net sales in the first nine months of 2022

14 October 2022 - 15:53 Silvia Aloisi and Richa Naidu
A company logo of the French food group Danone on a truck in Mexico City, Mexico. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO
A company logo of the French food group Danone on a truck in Mexico City, Mexico. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Paris — French food company Danone will shed control of its dairy food business in Russia in a deal that could lead to a write-off of up to €1bn, it said on Friday.

Joining a lengthening list of global companies making costly exits from Russia over the war in Ukraine, Danone will be offloading a business representing about 90% of its operations in Russia, where it will retain its infant nutrition unit.

“This is the best option to ensure long-term local business continuity,” a Danone statement said, adding that the Russian dairy unit accounted for about 5% of the group’s net sales in the first nine months of 2022.

A source close to the matter said Danone could retain a stake in the dairy business, Russia’s biggest. The company did not disclose to whom the business would be transferred, while a Russian analyst identified a number of potential suitors.

“The board has just started a process that will lead to a transaction that could be a full sale or a partial sale,” the source said, adding the aim was to no longer operate the business.

Many Western consumer goods companies including Nestle and Procter & Gamble have continued to provide essential food and medicine to Russia while also facing pressure from consumers and activists to cut all ties with Moscow.

The move is the second such announcement this week from a major Western company, coming after Nissan offloaded its assets to the Russian state, taking a loss of about $687m.

Shares in Danone rose more than 1% in early trading, with analysts welcoming the news and saying it could herald a wider of reshuffle of its operations.

CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique, who took the helm in September 2021, said the company would part with nonperforming businesses under a turnaround plan launched this year.

“Russia is clearly an asset they had to exit from,” Pierre Tegner, analyst at broker Oddo, said in a note.

“It is not only because Russia is a low-margin business with poor growth. It is mainly because this asset has generated a lot of distraction over the last 11 years for top management.”

Other areas where the group could review noncore operations include liquid milk and basic dairy products in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Morocco, Tegner said, as well as organic milk in the United States, baby meals in France and Italy, plus small water operations in Spain and Poland.

All options

The move is the first since the company said in April it was reviewing all options in Russia.

In March, weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the company had said it would continue to produce essential dairy and infant nutrition products there, but had cut other ties with the country over the war.

It also said it had ended all investments in the country and would not take any cash, dividends or profits from its business there.

The Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP) division has 7,200 employees and 12 production sites.

Mikhail Mishchenko, head of Russia’s Dairy Market Research Centre, named three potential local suitors: Econiva, Komos and Molvest.

He said he thought the most likely winner would be Econiva, one of the country’s largest suppliers of unpasteurised milk, which also enjoys state support.

But the assets may also be broken up and distributed across market players, he said.

The three Russian companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Danone declined to comment.

Reuters

Nissan to sell its Russian business for €1

It is the latest costly exit from the country by a global company
Life
2 days ago

Mondi expects improved results while Russian sale awaits approval

Excluding Russia, Mondi’s underlying core earnings rose 55% year on year to €450m (R8bn)
Companies
5 hours ago

Hulamin spikes on talk of US steps against Moscow

The company could benefit from reported US plans to sanction Russian aluminium imports
Companies
21 hours ago

Russia exit hurts H&M’s June-August profits

The fashion retailer launched a $177m cost-savings drive after reporting weak profits due to soaring input costs, slowing consumer spending and its ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

Blow to Exxon as Putin orders seizure of oil and gas project

The Sakhalin-1 gives the Kremlin authority to decide whether foreign shareholders can retain stakes
Companies
4 days ago

Turkish state banks set to exit Russia’s payment system

Under US sanctions pressure, last three lenders  still using Russia’s Mir payment system call a halt
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bumper paydays for FirstRand and FNB CEOs
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Grindrod plans to bulk up its strategic Matola ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Aveng bags R16bn worth of new work despite global ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Hulamin spikes on talk of US steps against Moscow
Companies / Industrials
5.
WATCH: African Bank gets all approvals for ...
Companies

Related Articles

Nissan to sell its Russian business for €1

Life / Motoring

Blow to Exxon as Putin orders seizure of oil and gas project

Companies / Energy

Russia exit hurts H&M’s June-August profits

Companies

Turkish state banks set to exit Russia’s payment system

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.