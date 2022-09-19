×

Nampak share price slides as shareholders await its R1bn debt plan

The highly indebted packaging company has previously been granted a reprieve by lenders

19 September 2022 - 22:50 Michelle Gumede

The share price of Nampak, Africa’s largest packaging company, slumped to its lowest intraday level since July 2021 as the highly indebted group prepares to lay out its plans, by the end of this month, to convince lenders it can tackle its R1bn debt pile by April.

The shares of the Johannesburg-based packaging manufacturer fell as much as 8% to R2.18, before recovering by the close 4.22% weaker at R2.27. It has dropped more than 41% so far this year and now has a market cap of R1.57bn...

