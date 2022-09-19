Nampak share price slides as shareholders await its R1bn debt plan

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Hydrogen offers economic and environmental benefits but there are safety concerns and infrastructure challenges
Pravin Gordhan says his department has been ‘working around the clock closely with Eskom’ to ease power cuts
ActionSA leader supports Joburg mayor and is unapologetic about wanting to unseat the ANC
The highly indebted packaging company has previously been granted a reprieve by lenders
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Red tape remains as mines and other producers of energy must register their projects with Nersa
Testimony expected to include information on Jared Kushner, Steve Mnuchin, Rex Tillerson and Abu Dhabi leader
Dozens of the country’s most exciting players will be excluded from this flagship event because there are simply not enough seats on board
The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles
The share price of Nampak, Africa’s largest packaging company, slumped to its lowest intraday level since July 2021 as the highly indebted group prepares to lay out its plans, by the end of this month, to convince lenders it can tackle its R1bn debt pile by April.
The shares of the Johannesburg-based packaging manufacturer fell as much as 8% to R2.18, before recovering by the close 4.22% weaker at R2.27. It has dropped more than 41% so far this year and now has a market cap of R1.57bn...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Nampak share price slides as shareholders await its R1bn debt plan
The highly indebted packaging company has previously been granted a reprieve by lenders
The share price of Nampak, Africa’s largest packaging company, slumped to its lowest intraday level since July 2021 as the highly indebted group prepares to lay out its plans, by the end of this month, to convince lenders it can tackle its R1bn debt pile by April.
The shares of the Johannesburg-based packaging manufacturer fell as much as 8% to R2.18, before recovering by the close 4.22% weaker at R2.27. It has dropped more than 41% so far this year and now has a market cap of R1.57bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.