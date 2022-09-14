International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
Apple is planning to use an updated version of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s latest chip-producing technology in iPhones and Macbooks in 2023, the Nikkei Asia newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The A17 mobile processor, which is currently under development, will be mass-produced using TSMC's N3E chipmaking tech. It is expected to be available in the second half of 2023, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The A17 will be used in the premium entry in the iPhone line-up slated for release in 2023, it added.
Apple declined to comment, while TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.
The current iPhone model has an A15 processor chip and in the recent Apple launch event, the company said iPhone 14 Pro models would come with the A16 chip.
The chipmaker controls about 54% of the global market for contractually produced chips, supplying firms including Apple and Qualcomm.
Reuters
Apple reportedly to use chip technology from Taiwan in Macs and iPhones
The A17 mobile processor will be mass-produced using Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s N3E chipmaking technology
