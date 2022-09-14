×

Companies

Apple reportedly to use chip technology from Taiwan in Macs and iPhones

The A17 mobile processor will be mass-produced using Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s N3E chipmaking technology

14 September 2022 - 17:24 Maria Ponnezhath
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Apple is planning to use an updated version of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s latest chip-producing technology in iPhones and Macbooks in 2023, the Nikkei Asia newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The A17 mobile processor, which is currently under development, will be mass-produced using TSMC's N3E chipmaking tech. It is expected to be available in the second half of 2023, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The A17 will be used in the premium entry in the iPhone line-up slated for release in 2023, it added.

Apple declined to comment, while TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

The current iPhone model has an A15 processor chip and in the recent Apple launch event, the company said iPhone 14 Pro models would come with the A16 chip.

The chipmaker controls about 54% of the global market for contractually produced chips, supplying firms including Apple and Qualcomm.

Reuters 

European court fines Google over €4bn for using Android system to foil rivals

The ruling is a boost for antitrust head Margrethe Vestager following setbacks in cases involving tech giants such as Intel and Qualcomm in 2022
Companies
4 hours ago

Apple unveils new extreme sport-focused watch and ‘far out’ iPhone 14

Aimed at its relatively affluent customer base, the latest iPhone models boast emergency satellite link for SOS calls and crash detection
Companies
6 days ago
