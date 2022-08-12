Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
In energy matters, the government appears enslaved by ‘first world’ norms and standards
The accused were arrested as part of a Hawks operation to nab alleged instigators who incited public violence during looting and destruction in 2021
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Larry Masson, a financial adviser and franchise principal at Consult by Momentum.
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
Joining Business Day TV for a look at the day’s markets action are Martin Smith from Anchor Capital and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market report
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Joining Business Day TV for a look at the day’s markets action are Martin Smith from Anchor Capital and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.