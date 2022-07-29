×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

AbbVie sets aside $2bn to settle US opioid claims

The company faces more than 3,000 lawsuits from state and local governments around the US over the opioid drug

29 July 2022 - 17:56 Manas Mishra and BRENDAN PIERSON
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL CHAGOCHKIN
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL CHAGOCHKIN

AbbVie has set aside about $2bn (R33bn) to resolve thousands of lawsuits against the marketing of opioids by its Allergan unit, the drugmaker said on Friday.

The company faces more than 3,000 lawsuits from state and local governments around the US over the drug. No final deal has been announced and AbbVie denies wrongdoing.

It recorded $2.2bn (R36.6bn) for litigation in the second quarter, citing a charge for a potential settlement of lawsuits involving Allergan’s past sales of opioid products such as Kadian.

That, along with a cut to the annual sales forecast, sent the company’s shares tumbling 5%.

The charge comes days after Teva Pharmaceutical disclosed a $4.35bn (R72bn) settlement of opioid lawsuits. Teva bought Allergan’s generic drugs unit in 2016 and its settlement was contingent on Allergan reaching a nationwide deal.

Competition hits cancer drug 

AbbVie now expects annual net revenue of $58.9bn (R979bn) , compared with $59.4bn (R987bn) previously. The forecast cut was mainly due to weak demand for its blockbuster drug Imbruvica that is used to treat leukaemia and faces stiff competition.

The drug’s sales missed market estimates by more than $100m (R1.7bn) in the second quarter and the company lowered the expectation for its full-year sales by about $700m (R11.6bn) to $4.7bn (R78bn). 

Overall sales in the April-July quarter came in at $14.58bn (R242bn), missing analysts' expectations of $14.64bn (R243bn), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

AbbVie said innovation could take a hit from a proposed bill that aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs by allowing Medicare to negotiate treatment prices. The comments echoed statements made by Merck and Pfizer.

“It’s not a negotiation. We should just call it what it is. It’s price control ... And ultimately, I think the real challenge is how we, as an industry, invest in innovation,” said CEO Richard Gonzalez.

Reuters

Drug abuse above global averages in West and Central Africa

The findings were part of the UNODC’s 2022 World Drug Report presented in Ivory Coast
World
1 month ago

US attorney-general to seek criminal case against Sackler family over opioids

William Tong says he will turn over materials gathered over the years about the Sacklers’ oversight of OxyContin sales and funds they shifted out of ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Peter Moyo loses another legal battle against Old ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
ANTHONY CLARK: Renergen’s fuse is burning faster
Companies / Investors Monthly
3.
TFG shares jump after Coricraft deal sealed
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Montauk files patent application for ...
Companies / Energy
5.
ArcelorMittal SA willing to invest in Transnet ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.