AbbVie sets aside $2bn to settle US opioid claims

Rand touches best level in four weeks
Besides a lack of climate finance at a global scale, far too little — about 3% — of this already limited finance flows to Africa
Gudiwa Gavaza is joined by Prof Sampson Mamphweli, director of the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch University
The president has urged delegates to the party's policy conference to come up with solutions to create jobs, end corruption and serve the people
While its satellite dish business has slowed, demand for Ellies’ inverter and solar power products has grown
The steep rise in interest rates since January is expected to subdue the demand for household credit
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
Mexico’s economy ministry pointed to its earlier remarks on how it aimed to resolve the dispute via consultations
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
AbbVie has set aside about $2bn (R33bn) to resolve thousands of lawsuits against the marketing of opioids by its Allergan unit, the drugmaker said on Friday.
The company faces more than 3,000 lawsuits from state and local governments around the US over the drug. No final deal has been announced and AbbVie denies wrongdoing.
It recorded $2.2bn (R36.6bn) for litigation in the second quarter, citing a charge for a potential settlement of lawsuits involving Allergan’s past sales of opioid products such as Kadian.
That, along with a cut to the annual sales forecast, sent the company’s shares tumbling 5%.
The charge comes days after Teva Pharmaceutical disclosed a $4.35bn (R72bn) settlement of opioid lawsuits. Teva bought Allergan’s generic drugs unit in 2016 and its settlement was contingent on Allergan reaching a nationwide deal.
Competition hits cancer drug
AbbVie now expects annual net revenue of $58.9bn (R979bn) , compared with $59.4bn (R987bn) previously. The forecast cut was mainly due to weak demand for its blockbuster drug Imbruvica that is used to treat leukaemia and faces stiff competition.
The drug’s sales missed market estimates by more than $100m (R1.7bn) in the second quarter and the company lowered the expectation for its full-year sales by about $700m (R11.6bn) to $4.7bn (R78bn).
Overall sales in the April-July quarter came in at $14.58bn (R242bn), missing analysts' expectations of $14.64bn (R243bn), according to Refinitiv IBES data.
AbbVie said innovation could take a hit from a proposed bill that aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs by allowing Medicare to negotiate treatment prices. The comments echoed statements made by Merck and Pfizer.
“It’s not a negotiation. We should just call it what it is. It’s price control ... And ultimately, I think the real challenge is how we, as an industry, invest in innovation,” said CEO Richard Gonzalez.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
AbbVie sets aside $2bn to settle US opioid claims
The company faces more than 3,000 lawsuits from state and local governments around the US over the opioid drug
AbbVie has set aside about $2bn (R33bn) to resolve thousands of lawsuits against the marketing of opioids by its Allergan unit, the drugmaker said on Friday.
The company faces more than 3,000 lawsuits from state and local governments around the US over the drug. No final deal has been announced and AbbVie denies wrongdoing.
It recorded $2.2bn (R36.6bn) for litigation in the second quarter, citing a charge for a potential settlement of lawsuits involving Allergan’s past sales of opioid products such as Kadian.
That, along with a cut to the annual sales forecast, sent the company’s shares tumbling 5%.
The charge comes days after Teva Pharmaceutical disclosed a $4.35bn (R72bn) settlement of opioid lawsuits. Teva bought Allergan’s generic drugs unit in 2016 and its settlement was contingent on Allergan reaching a nationwide deal.
Competition hits cancer drug
AbbVie now expects annual net revenue of $58.9bn (R979bn) , compared with $59.4bn (R987bn) previously. The forecast cut was mainly due to weak demand for its blockbuster drug Imbruvica that is used to treat leukaemia and faces stiff competition.
The drug’s sales missed market estimates by more than $100m (R1.7bn) in the second quarter and the company lowered the expectation for its full-year sales by about $700m (R11.6bn) to $4.7bn (R78bn).
Overall sales in the April-July quarter came in at $14.58bn (R242bn), missing analysts' expectations of $14.64bn (R243bn), according to Refinitiv IBES data.
AbbVie said innovation could take a hit from a proposed bill that aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs by allowing Medicare to negotiate treatment prices. The comments echoed statements made by Merck and Pfizer.
“It’s not a negotiation. We should just call it what it is. It’s price control ... And ultimately, I think the real challenge is how we, as an industry, invest in innovation,” said CEO Richard Gonzalez.
Reuters
Drug abuse above global averages in West and Central Africa
US attorney-general to seek criminal case against Sackler family over opioids
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.