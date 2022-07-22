Dismal ad spend on social media drives shares down

Investors will be watching earnings from Twitter later in the day
Supply chains are finally catching up to demand, largely because higher mortgage rates are making buyers more skittish and damping sales
The finance minister says there is no visible improvement in financial and service delivery, despite national government’s intervention
Former president says inaction on unemployment, inequality and corruption risks unrest similar to ‘Arab Spring uprisings’
Twitter has also blamed its ongoing battle to seal its $44bn deal with Elon Musk for the surprise fall in quarterly revenue
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
The UN expects the deal will restore shipments to pre-war levels of 5-million tonnes a month
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
Shares of social media firms fell sharply on Friday as Twitter joined the Snapchat owner in signalling a cutback in digital ad spend as economic growth sputters.
Pinterest plunged 7.5%, Facebook-owner Meta Platforms dropped 4.6%, Google-owner Alphabet, which also sells ads online, fell 2.1%.
At current prices Pinterest, Meta, Alphabet and Snap were collectively set to lose about $36bn in market value.
Twitter also blamed its ongoing battle to close its $44bn acquisition by Elon Musk for the surprise fall in quarterly revenue. The microblogging site’s shares were marginally higher.
Advertisers have pared back spending amid rising interest rates and surging inflation as some of them struggle with labour shortages and supply chain disruptions, Snap said on Thursday.
“If you want proof that companies are nervous about the economic outlook, just look at how media platforms and marketing agencies are bemoaning a tougher advertising market,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.
Investors are bracing for the slowest global revenue growth in the history of the social media sector as Apple’s privacy changes further cloud outlook.
Snap’s shares were down 34.6% and were the most heavily traded across US exchanges, as the company said it was looking for new sources of revenue to grow.
The Snapchat owner’s weak quarterly outlook confirm fears that ad spending is worsening, RBC Capital Markets said in a note.
“Unfortunately for Snap and the digital ad sector, we believe there are signs of further ad spending cuts.”
Meta and Alphabet are slated to post quarterly results next week, while Pinterest is set to report second-quarter results on August 1.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Dismal ad spend on social media drives shares down
Twitter has also blamed its ongoing battle to seal its $44bn deal with Elon Musk for the surprise fall in quarterly revenue
Shares of social media firms fell sharply on Friday as Twitter joined the Snapchat owner in signalling a cutback in digital ad spend as economic growth sputters.
Pinterest plunged 7.5%, Facebook-owner Meta Platforms dropped 4.6%, Google-owner Alphabet, which also sells ads online, fell 2.1%.
At current prices Pinterest, Meta, Alphabet and Snap were collectively set to lose about $36bn in market value.
Twitter also blamed its ongoing battle to close its $44bn acquisition by Elon Musk for the surprise fall in quarterly revenue. The microblogging site’s shares were marginally higher.
Advertisers have pared back spending amid rising interest rates and surging inflation as some of them struggle with labour shortages and supply chain disruptions, Snap said on Thursday.
“If you want proof that companies are nervous about the economic outlook, just look at how media platforms and marketing agencies are bemoaning a tougher advertising market,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.
Investors are bracing for the slowest global revenue growth in the history of the social media sector as Apple’s privacy changes further cloud outlook.
Snap’s shares were down 34.6% and were the most heavily traded across US exchanges, as the company said it was looking for new sources of revenue to grow.
The Snapchat owner’s weak quarterly outlook confirm fears that ad spending is worsening, RBC Capital Markets said in a note.
“Unfortunately for Snap and the digital ad sector, we believe there are signs of further ad spending cuts.”
Meta and Alphabet are slated to post quarterly results next week, while Pinterest is set to report second-quarter results on August 1.
Reuters
Thousands of Twitter users report outage on Thursday
Twitter may trigger SEC scrutiny with attack on Musk
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Let the record reflect: Musk — not any number of bots — is tanking the Twitter deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Thousands of Twitter users report outage on Thursday
Twitter demands Musk follows through on merger agreement
Elon Musk talks about Mars, not end of Twitter deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.