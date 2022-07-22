×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Dismal ad spend on social media drives shares down

Twitter has also blamed its ongoing battle to seal its $44bn deal with Elon Musk for the surprise fall in quarterly revenue

22 July 2022 - 17:16 Medha Singh and Akash Sriram
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Shares of social media firms fell sharply on Friday as Twitter joined the Snapchat owner in signalling a cutback in digital ad spend as economic growth sputters.

Pinterest plunged 7.5%, Facebook-owner Meta Platforms dropped 4.6%, Google-owner Alphabet, which also sells ads online, fell 2.1%.

At current prices Pinterest, Meta, Alphabet and Snap were collectively set to lose about $36bn in market value.

Twitter also blamed its ongoing battle to close its $44bn acquisition by Elon Musk for the surprise fall in quarterly revenue. The microblogging site’s shares were marginally higher.

Advertisers have pared back spending amid rising interest rates and surging inflation as some of them struggle with labour shortages and supply chain disruptions, Snap said on Thursday.

“If you want proof that companies are nervous about the economic outlook, just look at how media platforms and marketing agencies are bemoaning a tougher advertising market,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

Investors are bracing for the slowest global revenue growth in the history of the social media sector as Apple’s privacy changes further cloud outlook.

Snap’s shares were down 34.6% and were the most heavily traded across US exchanges, as the company said it was looking for new sources of revenue to grow.

The Snapchat owner’s weak quarterly outlook confirm fears that ad spending is worsening, RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

“Unfortunately for Snap and the digital ad sector, we believe there are signs of further ad spending cuts.”

Meta and Alphabet are slated to post quarterly results next week, while Pinterest is set to report second-quarter results on August 1. 

Reuters

Thousands of Twitter users report outage on Thursday

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the US, according to Downdetector
World
1 week ago

Twitter may trigger SEC scrutiny with attack on Musk

Tesla boss is likely to come under scrutiny for stream of comments on deal that went sour
Companies
1 week ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Let the record reflect: Musk — not any number of bots — is tanking the Twitter deal

Analysts almost uniformly agree that the billionaire overbid for the social media platform
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Grindrod names Xolani Mbambo as new CEO
Companies / Industrials
2.
TymeBank announces series of new executive ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
PIC divests from Iqbal Survé’s Premier Fishing ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Banks expected to deliver solid earnings, but ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Astoria drops Afrimat, bulks up its leisure ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Thousands of Twitter users report outage on Thursday

World

Twitter demands Musk follows through on merger agreement

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Elon Musk talks about Mars, not end of Twitter deal

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.