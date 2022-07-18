Master inclusivity and reap invaluable rewards for your organisation

Inclusivity means having voices from various cultures, genders and races equitably represented at all levels of your organisational structure.

This means BBBEE or affirmative action strategies need to go beyond window-dressing to ensure diverse voices are not only hired — across departments and all levels of your organisational culture — but heard and acted on when agreeing on organisational structure and direction.

Deep diversity

It is critical to understand the difference between optical diversity (demographic box-ticking diversity) and 3D diversity (true diversity of ideas, mindset and backgrounds).

Even if your team has gender, cultural and racial diversity on paper that satisfies the corporate and governmental bureaucrats, that is no guarantee you have achieved the benefits of true inclusivity.

If you have achieved optical diversity that looks wonderful in your company photoshoots and press releases, but all those diverse faces have gone to the same private school and studied the same degree programmes as each other, you are missing out on potential innovation, creativity and future-resilience.

Look outside

To build a deep 3D diverse team you may need to look outside your comfort zone to find people who not only look different, but who think differently too.

This means hiring across industries and geographies to find people who have different lived experiences to your existing team.

A good example is Roivant Sciences and its “Justice League of pharma veterans”, composed of a special team of non-pharmacists recruited from finance, consulting, tech, academic and political campaign backgrounds.