Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth

11 July 2022 - 22:06
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

