×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers

07 July 2022 - 22:07
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch is Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV spoke to Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton, Dale Hutcheson from ABSA Asset Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank names Margaret Nienaber as COO
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Capitec joins rivals in extending relief to ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Asset managers are quitting, but not for money
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Power cuts boost Ellies as shoppers snap up ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Bidvest scoops up Australian cleaning business ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.