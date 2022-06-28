×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rand juggles local and international risks

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman

28 June 2022 - 21:09
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The rand has remained one of the top performing emerging currencies in 2022, despite dealing with local and global pressures like the global monetary tightening trend, recession fears and local power cuts.

Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman to unpack some of the moves playing out in the currency scene.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms while rand above R16/$ as stage 6 load-shedding kicks in

Bourse closes higher amid mixed global markets, with China’s relaxation of Covid-19 rules lifting sentiment
Markets
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Market loves surprise move by Naspers to narrow ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Discovery to start trading on A2X next week
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tongaat pins hopes on turnaround whiz
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Ninety One ready to swoop on cheaper shares after ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Grindrod flags buoyant volumes amid flooding
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.