WATCH: Rand juggles local and international risks
Business Day TV talks to RMB’s fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman
28 June 2022 - 21:09
The rand has remained one of the top performing emerging currencies in 2022, despite dealing with local and global pressures like the global monetary tightening trend, recession fears and local power cuts.
Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman to unpack some of the moves playing out in the currency scene.
