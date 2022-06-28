×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Karpowership blames government for project delays

Business Day TV speaks to Mehmet Katmer, business development director of Karpowership

28 June 2022 - 21:04
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD

Karpowership, a winner in South Africa’s emergency power procurement programme, says it is unable to proceed with its project that will feed electricity into the grid due to government delays. Business Day TV speaks to Mehmet Katmer, business development director of Karpowership for details on the hold-up and its consequences for South Africa.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Karpowership blames Eskom antigraft clause for stalling projects

The company is upbeat that power purchase agreements will be signed in the coming weeks
National
2 weeks ago

Mantashe says new power plan will look beyond 2030

Minister says Integrated Resource Plan 2019 has been largely implemented
Business
3 weeks ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: Eskom in the spotlight over Zondo commission’s SOE guidance

The power of politicians to appoint board members should be diluted to avoid their recapture
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Market loves surprise move by Naspers to narrow ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Discovery to start trading on A2X next week
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tongaat pins hopes on turnaround whiz
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Ninety One ready to swoop on cheaper shares after ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Grindrod flags buoyant volumes amid flooding
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.