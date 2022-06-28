NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Karpowership blames government for project delays
Business Day TV speaks to Mehmet Katmer, business development director of Karpowership
28 June 2022 - 21:04
Karpowership, a winner in South Africa’s emergency power procurement programme, says it is unable to proceed with its project that will feed electricity into the grid due to government delays. Business Day TV speaks to Mehmet Katmer, business development director of Karpowership for details on the hold-up and its consequences for South Africa.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.