Companies Labat Africa starts recruitment for its first cannabis trial Study will involve participants taking opioids for pain management who are willing to switch to cannabis B L Premium

Labat Africa, an investment company looking to take advantage of rising demand for cannabis-derived products, has started recruiting people for its first clinical cannabis trial in SA.

Labat’s East London research subsidiary Biodata will run the Pharma Ethics Observational Study in order to test whether cannabis can replace opioids for managing chronic pain, the company said in a statement on Tuesday...