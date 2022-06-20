NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy discusses the firm’s profit surge
Business Day TV speaks to Gobalsamy about the company’s performance
20 June 2022 - 22:49
Demand for its products has boosted Omnia during its full-year. During the period, the chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group reported a 30% jump in revenue while profit soared by 80%. Thanks to these gains, the group has rewarded its shareholders with a final dividend, as well as a special dividend. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with company CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.
