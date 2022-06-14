×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong explains dip in revenue

Business Day TV talks to CEO Taukobong for more detail on the company’s performance

14 June 2022 - 21:47
CEO Serame Taukobong. Picture: SUPPLIED.
CEO Serame Taukobong. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Telkom had a challenging year brought on by a sluggish economy, global supply chain challenges and chip shortages. The mobile operator has posted a 1.1% dip in annual revenue while headline earnings per share rose by 2.5%. Business Day TV caught up with the Group CEO Serame Taukobong for more detail on the performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Comair flies into provisional liquidation

Business Day TV talks to aviation analyst Des Latham
Companies
34 minutes ago

WATCH: Unions and Sibanye-Stillwater agree to 3-year wage deal

Business Day TV talks to Sibanye-Stillwater’s executive vice-president of investor relations and corporate affairs, James Wellsted, and National ...
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Mining output crashes nearly 15% in April

Business Day TV talks to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA
Economy
5 days ago

WATCH: Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp on outlook and higher dividend

Business Day TV talks to Rapp after the property group raised its 2022 payout
Companies
5 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA asset manager joins Redwheel in questioning ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Big Altron shareholder brushes aside leadership ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Online retail is luring customers ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Telkom revenue drops but profit increases as ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Success of Johnny Bigg shows TFG can expand into ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.