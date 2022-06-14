NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong explains dip in revenue
Business Day TV talks to CEO Taukobong for more detail on the company’s performance
14 June 2022 - 21:47
Telkom had a challenging year brought on by a sluggish economy, global supply chain challenges and chip shortages. The mobile operator has posted a 1.1% dip in annual revenue while headline earnings per share rose by 2.5%. Business Day TV caught up with the Group CEO Serame Taukobong for more detail on the performance.
