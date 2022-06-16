×

WATCH: SA consumer spending picks up in April

16 June 2022 - 09:23
Picture: 123RF/RIDO
An increase in purchases of household furniture, appliances and equipment helped boost SA’s retail sales in April, with the print revealing a 3.4% year-on-year increase. Business Day TV spoke to Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

