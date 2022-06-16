×

WATCH: The state of mining in SA

16 June 2022 - 09:21
High commodity prices and cost management measures have buoyed the mining sector. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The mining industry has had a good year. According to PwC, the top 40 miners reported a 32% rise in revenue while net profits more than doubled in 2021. The performance was driven by high commodity prices and cost management measures. Business Day TV unpacked the report with PwC’s Africa energy, utilities and resources leader, Andries Rossouw.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

