Companies Q&A: Kaap Agri talks up fuel amid soaring inflation Agricultural company is acquiring filling stations, presenting opportunities in the restaurant space

As consumers battle soaring fuel and oil prices, agriculture and lifestyle company Kaap Agri almost doubled its fuel retail sites across the country afterthe acquisition of petrol retailer PEG. This has resulted in increased petrol sales as well as convenience and quick service restaurant revenue potential.

CEO Sean Walsh speaks to Business Day about the prospects in the fuel sector and the digitisation of its supply chain...