Q&A: Kaap Agri talks up fuel amid soaring inflation
Agricultural company is acquiring filling stations, presenting opportunities in the restaurant space
03 June 2022 - 05:05
As consumers battle soaring fuel and oil prices, agriculture and lifestyle company Kaap Agri almost doubled its fuel retail sites across the country afterthe acquisition of petrol retailer PEG. This has resulted in increased petrol sales as well as convenience and quick service restaurant revenue potential.
CEO Sean Walsh speaks to Business Day about the prospects in the fuel sector and the digitisation of its supply chain...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now