WATCH: Motorists take another hefty fuel price hike

Business Day TV speaks to Layton Beard from the Automobile Association

01 June 2022 - 21:05
Picture: SUPPLIED.
Picture: SUPPLIED.

South Africans have been hit with another fuel price hike, as petrol reached a new high of over R24. The increase has, however, been cushioned by the government as it extended the fuel levy reduction. Business Day TV discussed the impact this would have on consumers with Layton Beard from the Automobile Association.​

