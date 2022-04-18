NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What do the floods in KwaZulu-Natal mean for the insurance industry?
Business Day TV talks to Tarina Vlok, MD of Elite Risk Acceptances
18 April 2022 - 21:20
The flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has caused severe devastation to infrastructure, homes and businesses, with the insurance industry expected to receive numerous claims. Business Day TV spoke to Tarina Vlok, MD of Elite Risk Acceptances, a division of Old Mutual Insure, for a look at what the floods mean for the sector.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.