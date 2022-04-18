×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What do the floods in KwaZulu-Natal mean for the insurance industry?

Business Day TV talks to Tarina Vlok, MD of Elite Risk Acceptances

18 April 2022 - 21:20
Storm damages in Isipingo, South of Durban. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Storm damages in Isipingo, South of Durban. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

The flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has caused severe devastation to infrastructure, homes and businesses, with the insurance industry expected to receive numerous claims. Business Day TV spoke to Tarina Vlok, MD of Elite Risk Acceptances, a division of Old Mutual Insure, for a look at what the floods mean for the sector.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

