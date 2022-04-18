Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Viva the little people who work and serve Social democracy may offer the best combination of government leadership and private initiative B L Premium

Dunvegan, a suburb east of Johannesburg, is bisected by a road with two large traffic circles. The circles feature attractive, well-designed and lovingly maintained gardens. That is both welcome and surprising, as the local government is not particularly known for its public gardens.

My wife and I enjoy discovering the latest colour and texture combination as we walk through them. So when we saw someone working in one of them, we stopped to chat. It turns out he is a local resident who does this as a hobby in his spare time. Professionally he is a banker. He obtained written permission from the local authority, and for several years has gradually planted, shaped and maintained this lovely public asset. He is grateful for the opportunity to exercise his hobby in these large spaces, each several times larger than a typical suburban garden...