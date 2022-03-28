Companies Tiger Brands takes a bite of plant-based food maker Herbivore Earthfoods B L Premium

Major food producer Tiger Brands on Monday announced a debut investment under its venture capital fund that was launched in 2021, throwing its weight behind Herbivore Earthfoods, in a bid to diversify and tap into the fast-growing plant protein sector.

The R100m fund was launched with the aim of driving growth for Tiger Brands by investing in innovative businesses based in Sub-Saharan Africa within the foodtech and agritech sectors...