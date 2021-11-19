Companies / Retail & Consumer Tiger Brands takes profit hit from product recall and civil unrest Group revenue rose in the food producer’s year to end-September, but a product recall and civil unrest in July weighed on profits B L Premium

SA’s biggest food manufacturer, Tiger Brands, reported a dip in headline earnings for its year to end-September on Friday, hit by an expensive product recall and civil unrest in July.

Group revenue rose 4% to R31bn to end-September, but headline earnings, the key profit measure in SA, fell 5.7% to R1.87bn...