Tiger Brands takes profit hit from product recall and civil unrest
Group revenue rose in the food producer’s year to end-September, but a product recall and civil unrest in July weighed on profits
19 November 2021 - 10:39
SA’s biggest food manufacturer, Tiger Brands, reported a dip in headline earnings for its year to end-September on Friday, hit by an expensive product recall and civil unrest in July.
Group revenue rose 4% to R31bn to end-September, but headline earnings, the key profit measure in SA, fell 5.7% to R1.87bn...
