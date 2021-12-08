National Tiger Brands employees to work through holidays to claw back production Operations at the snacks and treats division have been hit by a strike since November 10 B L Premium

The indefinite pay strike at Tiger Brands’ snacks and treats division has disrupted its operations so severely the company will have to continue operations right through the festive period to claw back production.

Like most companies in SA, the food producer’s employees always take a break over the festive season and return to work in January...