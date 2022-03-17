NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Growth in ARC’s investee companies gives it a boost
Business Day TV speaks to ARC co-CEO Johan van Zyl
17 March 2022 - 20:10
A strong showing by African Rainbow Capital’s investee companies gave its half-year performance a boost. The investment firm’s intrinsic value has increased by 14% to R14bn. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with co-CEO Johan van Zyl.
