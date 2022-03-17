Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Growth in ARC’s investee companies gives it a boost

Business Day TV speaks to ARC co-CEO Johan van Zyl

17 March 2022 - 20:10
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

A strong showing by African Rainbow Capital’s investee companies gave its half-year performance a boost. The investment firm’s intrinsic value has increased by 14% to R14bn. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with co-CEO Johan van Zyl.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

ARC Investments eyes cost-based management fee structure as it battles discount

Group wants to move away from management fee structure based on the value of its assets, which rose more than 10% in first half
Companies
9 hours ago

WATCH: Growthpoint lifts its interim dividend

Business Day TV talks to Growthpoint group CEO Norbert Sasse
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Metair books record profit amid strong battery demand

Business Day TV speaks to Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee
Companies
45 minutes ago

WATCH: Libstar serves up profit rise amid higher input costs

Business Day TV speaks to Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: SA banks recover from Covid-19 blow

Business Day TV speaks to PwC banking and capital markets industry leader Francois Prinsloo
Companies
2 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Civil Aviation Authority lifts Comair suspension
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Kulula’s no refunds policy leaves passengers ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
RMI to swap JSE listing with Outsurance in ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Prosus loses top spot on JSE equities list after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Old Mutual hikes premiums as it seeks to cushion ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.