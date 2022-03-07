WATCH: Russian sanctions

Companies

Michael Avery and Bill Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, discuss the damage of Russian sanctions

07 March 2022 - 14:55 Michael Avery
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

Russia’s invading forces have bombed targets in Kyiv, Kharkiv and elsewhere in Ukraine, prompting fears of rising civilian casualties and growing questions as to whether the West could step up military, economic or other efforts to help.

Vladimir Putin has told FrenchPresident Emmanuel Macron in a 90-minute call that Ukrainian intransigence means “the worst is yet to come” in Ukraine, and that Moscow was aiming for “full control” of the country by diplomatic or military means.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine escalates while the West watches meekly on hoping that sanctions will do the trick, one man knows the inside of Putin’s Russia and the power of sanctions better than most.

Joining Michael Avery is Bill Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital Management andhead of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, to discuss the damage of these sanctions.

Gold bursts through $2,000 mark as palladium hits record high

Investors rush to the safety of the bullion in the wake of an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis
Markets
8 hours ago

Foreign media halt reporting after Russia passes law on ‘fake news’

Russia blocks Facebook, BBC and Deutsche Welle websites as war rages in Ukraine
World
2 days ago

Australia urges China to join global action against Russia

Beijing must act on its declarations of promoting world peace and help stop Ukraine invasion, says premier Morrison
World
7 hours ago
