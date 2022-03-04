WATCH: The week In perspective

Companies

Michael Avery and guests discuss what has been a grim week of news

04 March 2022 - 14:57 Business Day TV
Russian gresident Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia on March 1 2022. Picture: KREMLIN via REUTERS/ALEXEY NIKOLSYI
Russian gresident Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia on March 1 2022. Picture: KREMLIN via REUTERS/ALEXEY NIKOLSYI

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its ninth day, bombs rain down on civilian targets and nuclear power plants are caught up in the crossfire while the West watches meekly on. It’s been another grim week for the world.

The ANC’s abstention at the UN vote was a foghorn of the country’s complicity. The Constitutional Court’s dismissal last week of the public sector unions’ appeal clears the way for the tough negotiations on public-sector wages that still lie ahead. And the desilting deluge at the JSE hits crisis levels with the announcement by PSG this week that it no longer sees value in remaining listed.

Business Day TV speaks to Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.

Or listen to full audio

