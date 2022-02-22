Super Group gets boost from New Zealand acquisition

Transport and logistics services company Super Group says core profit rose by half in its six months to end-December, boosted by its acquisition of a New Zealand fleet management company, as well a better-than-expected performance of its consumer-facing business in SA.

Group revenue increased by 8.4% to R21.64bn in the six months to end-December, with earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) — or core profit — growing 51.1% to R3.31bn, boosted by four months of contributions from LeasePlan ANZ...