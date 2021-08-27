NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Italtile cashes in on home renovation trend
Business Day TV spoke to Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter about the company’s results with the company’s annual results
27 August 2021 - 08:49
Italtile has benefited from the home improvement trend, which supported a 77% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS).
However, the company says the recent home improvement boom is unlikely to be sustained as more South Africans are vaccinated.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Jan Potgieter for more detail.
