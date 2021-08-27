Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Italtile cashes in on home renovation trend

Business Day TV spoke to Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter about the company’s results with the company’s annual results

27 August 2021 - 08:49 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Italtile has benefited from the home improvement trend, which supported a 77% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS).

However, the company says the recent home improvement boom is unlikely to be sustained as more South Africans are vaccinated.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Jan Potgieter for more detail.

Home improvement boom unlikely to last, warns Italtile

A comprehensive vaccine rollout may halt a recent surge in home improvement, but the pandemic has entrenched the value of homes for many consumers
Companies
1 day ago

Lockdown and looting beneficial for Italtile

July sales fell as rampage shut shops, but  group expects manufacturing business to benefit from rebuilding
Companies
2 weeks ago

Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter to retire and emigrate at year end

Potgieter will be retiring after just more than seven years as the business focuses on manufacturing
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Woolworths SA boss ‘demoted’ to focus on her food ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sibanye anxious for a re-rating amid record ...
Companies / Mining
3.
The cost of insuring your business: Eight golden ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths releases financial results for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Blue Label secures funding to recapitalise Cell C
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.