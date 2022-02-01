AngloGold expects up to 42% profit decline

AngloGold Ashanti expects its full-year headline profit to drop by up 42%, partly due to lower gold sales volumes and higher operating costs, as well as adverse currency fluctuations.
The world’s third largest gold producer, which no longer has operations in SA, said on Tuesday that headline earnings per share were likely to decline by $1.37 to $1.53 in the year to end-December from a year-ago period...
