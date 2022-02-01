National Mantashe tells mining CEOs not to be ‘shy to fight for coal’ B L Premium

SA’s reliance on coal for fuel and electricity production will not come to an end any time soon, but the country’s international climate commitments will require coal-based energy generation to become cleaner.

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who has faced criticism in the past over his emphasis on coal, said that developing countries such as SA should not base their energy transition on what works in the world’s advanced economies...