COAL PROJECT
MC Mining gets reprieve as IDC pushes out loan repayment date yet again
IDC pushes out the repayment of R160m in loans plus interest to November
31 January 2022 - 23:20
Junior coal miner MC Mining, which is developing its flagship coal project in Limpopo, has received a reprieve after the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on Monday again pushed out the repayment of R160m in loans plus interest to November.
MC Mining was initially meant to honour its financial obligations in November 2020, but that was pushed out to July 2021 and then to January 31...
