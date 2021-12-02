WATCH: Why SA needs to increase its vaccination rate

SA’s vaccination programme is lagging, with just 35% of the population inoculated.

To address this, the government is weighing up the possibility of a vaccination passport that may prohibit unvaccinated South Africans from being able to access public services and places of employment.

Companies are also doing what they can to increase vaccination rates. Discovery will make vaccinations compulsory from January 1 for its staff and since making the announcement three months ago, 94% of the group’s employees have received their shots.

Alishia Seckam spoke to the head of Discovery’s Covid-19 task team, Ron Whelan for more detail.