Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why SA needs to increase its vaccination rate

Business Day TV spoke to the head of Discovery’s Covid-19 task team, Ron Whelan

02 December 2021 - 08:01 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

SA’s vaccination programme is lagging, with just 35% of the population inoculated.

To address this, the government is weighing up the possibility of a vaccination passport that may prohibit unvaccinated South Africans from being able to access public services and places of employment.

Companies are also doing what they can to increase vaccination rates. Discovery will make vaccinations compulsory from January 1 for its staff and since making the announcement three months ago, 94% of the group’s employees have received their shots.

Alishia Seckam spoke to the head of Discovery’s Covid-19 task team, Ron Whelan for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Discovery mandatory vaccination policy drives surge in staff jab rate

Vaccination rate among SA-based employees jumps after insurer opts for compulsory shots
National
1 day ago

Daily vaccination rate rockets while Covid-19 cases double

Daily number of shots up 60% amid talk of mandate
National
18 hours ago

Vaccine passports may start in early 2022

Passport system is expected to restrict access to public services and places of employment  and will not involve forced vaccination
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Capitec races past Standard to become SA’s No 2 ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Santam names actuary Tavaziva Madzinga as its ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Deutsche Bank lures Absa’s Saloshni Pillay to run ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Creditors give nod to CNA business-rescue plan
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
African Bank targets listing as Reserve Bank ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.