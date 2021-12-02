Companies

WATCH: Can SA’s factories weather the headwinds they face?

Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke

02 December 2021 - 07:53 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED

Factory activity picked up in November, with the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) rising to 57.2 points from a revised 53.6 points in October.

The increase was largely due to a rebound in business activity and new sales orders. But rising input costs, supply chain bottlenecks, weak economic growth and load-shedding put this positive momentum at risk.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke for more detail.

