WATCH: Why Implats sees value in RBPlat
Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller speaks to Business Day TV
02 December 2021 - 20:40
Impala Platinum (Implats) has increased its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to almost a third. Implats is hoping to acquire the miner but says it will settle for a majority stake. Alishia Seckam spoke to Implats CEO Nico Muller for more detail on the rationale behind the move.
