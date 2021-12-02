Companies

WATCH: Why Implats sees value in RBPlat

Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller speaks to Business Day TV

02 December 2021 - 20:40
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA

Impala Platinum (Implats) has increased its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to almost a third. Implats is hoping to acquire the miner but says it will settle for a majority stake. Alishia Seckam spoke to Implats CEO Nico Muller for more detail on the rationale behind the move.

Implats says it has beefed up its stake in RBPlat to almost a third

The group, which is seeking control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, says it has inked agreements that will bring its holding to 31.94% of its shares
Companies
12 hours ago

All in: why Implats still wants RBPlats

The deals are on in the local PGM sector, and Implats has made its bid to buy the rest of neighbour Royal Bafokeng Platinum for R150 a share. The FM ...
Money & Investing
16 hours ago

Implats grabs new chance to build RBPlat stake

Impala Platinum has tendered R150 per share, having already acquired a stake of almost a quarter
Companies
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Implats may yet have the last laugh in play for RBPlat

The most likely scenario is that Northam will hold on to its stake and jointly run RBPlat
Opinion
2 days ago
