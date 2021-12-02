NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Ford invests R600m in Gqeberha plant
Business Day TV speaks to Ford SA vice-president of operations Ockert Berry
02 December 2021 - 20:37
Ford says it will invest R600m in its Struandale Engine Plant in Gqeberha as part of its commitment to modernising and grow its local operations. Alishia Seckam spoke to Ford SA vice-president of operations Ockert Berry for more insight.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.