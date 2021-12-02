Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Ford invests R600m in Gqeberha plant

Business Day TV speaks to Ford SA vice-president of operations Ockert Berry

02 December 2021 - 20:37
Ockert Berry, vice-president of operations at Ford SA and Oscar Sundu, assistant plant manager, during a media tour at the Struandale plant. PIcture: EUGENE COETZEE
Ockert Berry, vice-president of operations at Ford SA and Oscar Sundu, assistant plant manager, during a media tour at the Struandale plant. PIcture: EUGENE COETZEE

Ford says it will invest R600m in its Struandale Engine Plant in  Gqeberha as part of its commitment to modernising and grow its local operations. Alishia Seckam spoke to Ford SA vice-president of operations Ockert Berry for more insight.

Ford invests R600m for its engine factory in Gqeberha

The amount is in addition to R15.8bn already spent on the firm's vehicle assembly plant in Tshwane, which will build the new Ranger in 2022
National
5 hours ago

JONATHAN KATZENELLENBOGEN: Steel industry is buckling under skewed labour and tariff structures

Smaller businesses are getting pushed to the wall by violence and threats, writes Jonathan Katzenellenbogen
Opinion
1 month ago

State gives sale and manufacture of electric vehicles the green light

A new green paper on electric vehicles says SA should position itself at the forefront of advanced vehicle manufacturing to remain relevant
National
6 months ago
